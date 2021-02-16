AllSafe Market Capitalization Reaches $415,502.60 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $415,502.60 and approximately $116.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

