Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.65

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 26671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

