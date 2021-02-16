Almace Shards 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,556.00 (ALMX)

Almace Shards (CURRENCY:ALMX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Almace Shards has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Almace Shards token can currently be bought for $18.12 or 0.00036603 BTC on exchanges. Almace Shards has a market capitalization of $181,232.19 and approximately $1,556.00 worth of Almace Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00063560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00259570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00080989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.93 or 0.00423995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00184397 BTC.

Almace Shards Token Profile

Almace Shards’ total supply is 10,000 tokens. Almace Shards’ official website is www.niftex.com/launches/details/ALMX . The official message board for Almace Shards is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Almace Shards Token Trading

