Alok Sethi Sells 10,000 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,648. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 105,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

