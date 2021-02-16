Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.27. 592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIZ. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.