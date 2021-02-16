Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Stake Increased by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF were worth $30,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QVAL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 14,596 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

