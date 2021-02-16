Alphabet (GOOG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/4/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $2,390.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,050.00.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00.

1/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/30/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,970.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

12/29/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/23/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,122.95. 59,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,872.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,684.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.