Alphabet (GOOG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/4/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $2,390.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,050.00.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00.

1/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/30/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,970.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

12/29/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/23/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,122.95. 59,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,872.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,684.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,014,890,000 after buying an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,465,569,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

