Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded up $35.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,139.54. 17,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,872.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,684.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

