Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,865.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,679.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

