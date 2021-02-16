Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Alphabet worth $1,988,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,865.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,679.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

