Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,140.55

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2,140.55 and last traded at $2,137.40, with a volume of 10878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,104.11.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,872.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,684.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

