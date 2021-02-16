Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,131.38

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,131.38 and last traded at $2,127.91, with a volume of 20509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,095.03.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,865.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,679.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

