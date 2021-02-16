Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $2,525.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,865.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,679.32. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

