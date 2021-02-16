AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (BATS:ALFA) Trading Down 0.8%

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (BATS:ALFA) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.29 and last traded at $86.31. 3,938 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $87.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.