AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.79. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

