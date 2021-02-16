Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $12.80. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 1,937 shares.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a market cap of $296.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 76.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

