Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

