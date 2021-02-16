Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Trading Up 7.9%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 1,175,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,082,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.42% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

