Alterra Limited (1AG.AX) (ASX:1AG) Insider John Palermo Buys 600,000 Shares

Alterra Limited (1AG.AX) (ASX:1AG) insider John Palermo acquired 600,000 shares of Alterra Limited (1AG.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.42.

Alterra Limited (1AG.AX) Company Profile

Alterra Limited engages in the origination, development, and management of agricultural land and water assets in Australia. Its flagship project is the Carpenters Project, which covers an area of approximately 300 hectares of avocado development located in Pemberton, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Carbon Conscious Limited and changed its name to Alterra Limited in March 2016.

