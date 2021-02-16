Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,810,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 57,460,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.