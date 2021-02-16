Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Declares $0.19 Interim Dividend

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.
Altium Company Profile
