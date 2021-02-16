Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shot up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.69. 215,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 93,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.