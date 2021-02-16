Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shot up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.69. 215,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 93,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

