Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 198,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

AMAL opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

