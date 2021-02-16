Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AMAR stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Amarillo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, discovers and develops biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses six issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and one patent associated with a dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha.

