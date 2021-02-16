Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,238.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,202.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

