Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.68

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.68 and last traded at $123.47, with a volume of 3039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.20.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $60,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.