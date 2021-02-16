Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,170,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 14th total of 24,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amcor by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,615,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Amcor by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,536,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 841,493 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

