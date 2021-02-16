Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.24

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $78.03, with a volume of 15980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.