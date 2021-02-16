American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,484 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of American Airlines Group worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.29.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.