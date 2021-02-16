American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. 13,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,955. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

