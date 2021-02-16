American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Down 25.9% in January

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AFINP opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

