American International Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. 4,724,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.