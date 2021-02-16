American Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.42. 8,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.70 and its 200-day moving average is $227.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

