American Investment Services Inc. Buys 10,169 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 889,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,846,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 194,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.