American Investment Services Inc. Buys 2,710 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 47,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $218.39.

