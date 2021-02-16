American Investment Services Inc. Buys 9,969 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

BND stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,590. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85.

