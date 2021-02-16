American Investment Services Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 947,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 64,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,441. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

