American Investment Services Inc. Has $14.72 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,383,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,005.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 144,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 137,365 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,277,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,693,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

