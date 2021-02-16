American Investment Services Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. 162,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.33. The company has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.