American Investment Services Inc. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.74. 653,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $336.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

