American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 13,868 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.45. 12,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

