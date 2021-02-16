American Investment Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 300,000 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,228. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89.

