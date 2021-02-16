American Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 55,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.52. 975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

