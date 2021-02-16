American Investment Services Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 383.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $809.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $813.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.33. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

