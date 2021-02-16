American Investment Services Inc. Sells 41,290 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,290 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares comprises 7.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.59% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $25,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,407,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 472,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,338. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

