American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 29.6%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) shot up 29.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.58. 1,530,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,519,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The stock has a market cap of C$489.24 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$34,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$322,080. Also, Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576,407 shares in the company, valued at C$1,609,383.15. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,000 shares of company stock valued at $238,886.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

