American Oriental Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:AOBI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

American Oriental Bioengineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $3.50. American Oriental Bioengineering shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 533 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

About American Oriental Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:AOBI)

American Oriental Bioengineering, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various pharmaceutical and healthcare products. The company primarily provides prescription pharmaceutical products, including Shuanghuanglian Lyophilized Injection Powder under the SHL brand for the treatment of flu symptoms, such as high fever, cough, and sore throat, as well as upper respiratory infections, mild pneumonia, bronchitis, and tonsillitis; and Cease Enuresis Soft Gel under the CE Gel brand to alleviate bedwetting.

