American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $7.53. American Resources shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 140,820 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AREC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $237.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.26% of American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

