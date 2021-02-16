Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $220.72

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.72 and last traded at $220.08, with a volume of 1930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.08.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

